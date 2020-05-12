Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. In how many days can India make the coronavirus vaccine? PM Modi's advisor replies

News Videos

In how many days can India make the coronavirus vaccine? PM Modi's advisor replies

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Vijay Raghavan tells how long is it going to take to develop the coronavirus vaccine

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X