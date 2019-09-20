Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Imelda leaves 2 dead in Texas, others stranded

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 16:38 IST ]

The tail-end of Tropical Storm Imelda that flooded parts of Texas left at least two people dead Thursday, with rescue crews using boats to reach stranded drivers and families trapped in their homes.

