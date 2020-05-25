Monday, May 25, 2020
     
ICMR approved COVID-19 negative certificates required to directly go to home in Goa

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved COVID-19 negative certificates are required to directly go to home without testing in Goa.

