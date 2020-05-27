Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
  5. IAF Chief Air Marshal Bhadauria flies LCA Tejas at 2nd squadron induction ceremony

IAF Chief Air Marshal Bhadauria flies LCA Tejas at 2nd squadron induction ceremony

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria landed the LCA Tejas fighter after a sortie at the induction ceremony of the second squadron of the LCA Tejas fighters in Sulur, Tamil Nadu today.

