Updated on: July 30, 2024 15:38 IST

Howrah-CSMT Express train derails near Jharkhand's Chakradharpur, 2 Killed

In West Singhbhum (Jharkhand), six people were injured when multiple coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur. The incident occurred around 3:45 am. Following the derailment, the Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) team