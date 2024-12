Updated on: December 21, 2024 18:48 IST

Houthi Missile Strikes Tel Aviv: 2 injured, Israeli forces fail to intercept projectile from Yemen

Middle East continues to be on edge as there seems to be no end to the Israel vs Hamas-Houthi-Hezbollah conflict. Israeli military reported that a projectile fired from Yemen hit Tel Aviv overnight on December 21. Watch to know more!