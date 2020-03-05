Friday, March 06, 2020
     
  5. Hooter played at Shaheen Bagh to aware protesters after India TV exposes empty protest site

Hooter played at Shaheen Bagh to aware protesters after India TV exposes empty protest site

India TV journalists Meenakshi Joshi and Diksha Pandey on Friday visited Shaheen Bagh to reveal the truth behind rumours of protesters leaving the protest site.

