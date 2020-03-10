Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
Holi 2020: Security beefed up in Yamuna Vihar to maintain law and order

On the occasion of Holi, security has been beefed up in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area on March 10. Vehicles are being checked to maintain law and order in the area.

