Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Holi 2020: Locals in Varanasi enjoy with colours

News Videos

Holi 2020: Locals in Varanasi enjoy with colours

People gathered in large numbers in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to celebrate the festival of colours with great enthusiasm and gaiety.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News