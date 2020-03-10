Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
Holi 2020: Devotees take holy dip in sarovar at Golden Temple

On the occasion of Holi, devotees took holy dip in sarovar at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. Locals lined up at the Harmandir Sahib to offer prayers.

