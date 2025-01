Updated on: January 06, 2025 13:46 IST

HMPV cases in India: ICMR detects two cases through routine surveillance in this state

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Both cases were detected through routine surveillance conducted by ICMR to monitor multiple respiratory viral pathogens.