Hindustan Hamara | November 26, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 18:35 IST ]

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Before Fadnavis, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who in a surprise turn of events engineered an alliance between the NCP and BJP, resigned.

