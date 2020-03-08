Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
The Delhi Crime Branch on Sunday arrested Riyasat Ali, Tarik Rizwi and Liyaqat Ali for their alleged involvement in the massive violence that shook the North-Eastern part of Delhi.

