After three days of somewhat predictable uncertainty. Former Congress stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia has joined Bharatiya Janata Party.
Know the rich history of Gwalior's Scindia family
Rajat Sharma awarded honorary doctorate by Kumaun University
MLAs will come back after knowing BJP's deceptive move: Nakul Nath
Recommended Video
Know the rich history of Gwalior's Scindia family
Rajat Sharma awarded honorary doctorate by Kumaun University
MLAs will come back after knowing BJP's deceptive move: Nakul Nath
Madurai Railway Station takes measures to combat coronavirus
Top News
Property of those involved in Delhi violence will be seized: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha | Live Updates
BCCI's Coronavirus diktat: Indian players asked to avoid eating out, mingling with fans seeking self
SBI takes BIG decision: No minimum balance required for savings account
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till Mar 16
DK Shivakumar appointed Karnataka Congress president
76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi
Latest News
Opinion | Jyotiraditya's exit is just the beginning of fresh troubles for Congress
World XI vs Asia XI T20 postponed amid coronavirus threat
India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma awarded honorary doctorate by Kumaun University
1st ODI: Weather forecast in Dharamsala and Predicted Playing XI of India vs South Africa
L Murugan appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president
MP crisis: Sharad Pawar weighs in for Kamal Nath, says 'waiting to see what happens'
Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed as Telangana BJP president
Emotional Rahul Gandhi says 'Jyotiraditya only man who can walk into my house'
What does BJP gain from entry of Jyotiraditya Scindia
Kerala HC dismisses plea challenging Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act
Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: All what he said on Delhi riots
Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India reaches 60; one fresh case each from Delhi, Rajashtan
Coronavirus in India: 45-year-old man who tested positive has recovered, no fresh cases in Tamil Na
BJP announces Rajya Sabha candidates. Check list
Coronavirus: 71 Chinese workers quarantined at construction site in Nepal
British health minister MP Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus takes 5 days on average to show symptoms: Study
Pakistan Air force F-16 aircraft crashes during rehearsal
Coronavirus death toll increases to 31 in US, infected cases cross 1,000
Dharmendra, Jeetendra starrer The Burning Train to get a remake
Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's action film fares well on Holi
Will Kiara Advani become the indisputable actress in 2020?
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 getting delayed due to coronavirus?
Mira Rajput flaunting love for Shahid Kapoor to SRK's inspiring message, here's Best of Holi 2020
Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australian dominance continues as hosts beat India to lift fifth title
Kapil Sharma, Disha Patani and others grace the screening of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3
Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and others attend special screening of Kajol's short film Devi
2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 whitewash against below-par India
2nd Test, Day 1: Indian batsmen allow New Zealand to seize momentum with reckless shots
India vs South Africa ODI series, Stats Preview: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal eye big milestones
BCCI's Coronavirus diktat: Indian players asked to avoid eating out, mingling with fans seeking self
For Bhuvneshwar, all international matches important even in T20 WC year
IND vs SA | Seniors like myself, Faf, Miller need to guide youngsters: Quinton de Kock
Boxer Manish Kaushik qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with box-off win
Coronavirus conference in New York called off because of Coronavirus
Google Doodle spotlights history, significance of International Women's Day with 3D animated video
US man jailed for licking ice cream tub at supermarket
Driver in China crashes into river only ten minutes after getting driving licence. Because, phone
Australian newspaper prints extra pages to combat Toilet Paper Emergency
Rajya Sabha polls: MP BJP sends list of names to central party panel
Andhra local body polls: CM Jagan launches 'NIGHA' app to curb electoral malpractice
AIADMK nominates 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections
London-based woman to contest Bihar Assembly elections as 'CM candidate'
TMC nominates four candidates for RS polls in West Bengal
Happy Holi 2020: Images, Wallpapers, Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status
Horoscope March 10, 2020: Check what Holi 2020 has in store for your Zodiac sign
Playing games while eating may decrease food intake
COVID-19 infected Vietnamese heiress attended Milan fashion weeks
International Women's Day 2020:Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp
Hotstar rebrands Android, iOS app with Disney+ logo: Official launch soon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro images, specifications surface online: Here's what to expect
Samsung Galaxy M21 launching in India on March 16: Expected price, specifications and more
PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 to be hosted online amid coronavirus outbreak
Realme 6 now up for grabs via first sale in India today: Know offers, features and more
BPSC PT Result: BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 announced. Direct Link
UPSC IFS Final Result 2020 declared. Direct link
Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to check
Assam Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 announced. Direct link
RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download