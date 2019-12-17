Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Hindustan Hamara | December 17, 2019

News Videos

Hindustan Hamara | December 17, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 17:25 IST ]

Jafrabad violence: A mosque in Jafrabad took a welcome step of making a public appeal to the stone-pelting crowd to stop violence and maintain calm. The announcement was made from loudspeakers of the mosque after Azan which had a great impact on the violence and there were moments of peace

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAnti-CAA Protest: Earlier visuals shows how violence begun in Jafrabad Next VideoJafrabad violence: Situation is under control now, says Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar  