Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
  5. Hindustan Hamara | December 15, 2019

Hindustan Hamara | December 15, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 17:44 IST ]

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sternly said: "We respect Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. Veer Savarkar is not just Maharashtra's but the entire country's idol, who sacrificed his life for the country's freedom. Hence, he (Veer Savarkar) should not be insulted

