Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
  5. Hindustan Hamara | December 10, 2019

Hindustan Hamara | December 10, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 18:56 IST ]

The dismembered body of a woman was found in a briefcase in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane. As per reports, a man was traveling in an autorickshaw with the briefcase, when the driver asked the man about the foul smell coming from the briefcase

