  5. Heavy security forces deployed after massive protests in Delhi's Jafrabad

Heavy security forces deployed after massive protests in Delhi's Jafrabad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 9:06 IST ]

Protests opposing Citizenship Act are taking place in number of places in the country. But barring Northeast; Delhi seems to be witnessing major flashpoints. Jamia Millia Islamia University was one such place on Sunday. But on Tuesday, large-scale violence took place in Seelampur and Jafrabad in Delhi.

