Heavy rains lash North India

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 6:55 IST ]

Heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorm, lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening, which is expected to improve the city's air quality and bring the temperature further down.

