Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
  5. Haryana's newly married couple goes for COVID-19 testing before reaching home

Haryana's newly married couple goes for COVID-19 testing before reaching home

In a wake of coronavirus pandemic, a newly married couple in Haryana's Sirsa sets an example for others by getting their COVID-19 test done before going to their home.

