Updated on: August 07, 2023 10:03 IST

Gyanvapi SurveyUpdate: ASI Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex To Continue On Day 4

Survey of ASI continues in Gyanvapi campus of Varanasi. Today is the fourth day of the survey. The team will conduct the survey once again this morning. The survey of the dome and the basement of Vyas ji was done yesterday.. During this, artifacts of many idols have been found.