Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Gurugram: Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing unit in Manesar

News Videos

Gurugram: Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing unit in Manesar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 21:54 IST ]

A major fire broke out in a plastic factory in Manesar on Sunday.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWe will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill tooth and nail, says Adhir Ranjan Next VideoHyderabad case accused caught in CCTV at petrol pump  