Updated on: July 10, 2024 17:15 IST

Ground Report: Raeeszada Mihir arrested...where did he abscond for 3 days?

And now let's talk about Mumbai's BMW hit and run case... In this big and high profile case, the main accused Mihir Shah has been sent to police custody by the court till July 16... Police argued in the court that... The matter is very serious...therefore it needs investigation.