Updated on: October 13, 2021 16:48 IST

Ground report | Mumbai Drugs case: Jail or bail for Aryan Khan?

Mumbai Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Seth Merchanttt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Mumbai magistrate case. The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai is expected to decide on the bail plea applications today. The NCB has submitted its reply and opposed bail of the accused in the matter.