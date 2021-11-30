Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
Updated on: November 30, 2021 20:22 IST

Govt accepts all our demands, says farmer leader Satnam Singh

Coming as a major development in the ongoing farmers' protest, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Satnam Singh on Tuesday said that the government has accepted their demands.
