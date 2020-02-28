Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
  Ghaziabad: NH-24 caves in near Pratap Vihar

Ghaziabad: NH-24 caves in near Pratap Vihar

National Highway 24 from Ghaziabad to Delhi witnessed a massive traffic jam when a stretch of the road caved in Pratap Vihar.

