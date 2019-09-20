Friday, September 20, 2019
     
Gas leak reports spark panic across Mumbai

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 7:11 IST ]

Maharashtra: Mumbaikars in western and eastern suburbs reported an unknown odour, prompting rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's plant in the Chembur suburb.

