Updated on: November 23, 2021 13:15 IST

Galwan hero Col Santosh Babu accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously

Colonel Santosh Babu, who laid down his life while resisting a vicious attack on his observation post by Chinese Army soldiers in the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard, was awarded Maha Vir Chakra (posthumously) by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. His mother and wife received the award from President.