Full dress rehearsal done ahead Republic day

As a part of security arrangements on Republic Day in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced it will operate partially on January 26 on the Yellow line i.e, the metro line between HUDA City Centre and Samaypur Badli stations. Besides, all metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January 26, 2021.