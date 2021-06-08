Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face during walkabout

News Videos

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face during walkabout

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, a video of the incident showed.
Emmanuel Macron French President

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X