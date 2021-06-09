Wednesday, June 09, 2021
     
  5. France President Emmanuel Macron slapped by unknown

France President Emmanuel Macron slapped by unknown

A viral video circulating on social media, Mr Macron is seen walking up to a barrier on a trip to Tain-l'Hermitage outside the city of Valence. A man in a green T-shirt slaps Mr Macron in the face
France President Emmanuel Macron India Tv News

