Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS in Delhi

News Videos

Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS in Delhi

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on May 12 has been discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on medical advice, confirms AIIMS official.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X