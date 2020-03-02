Monday, March 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Former army man attacks ADM with bat in Ghaziabad

News Videos

Former army man attacks ADM with bat in Ghaziabad

    Dismissed Army personnel identified as Jasbir Singh brutally attacked an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Madan Singh Garbyal using cricket bat in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News