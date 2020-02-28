Friday, February 28, 2020
     
  5. Forensic team reaches Chand Bagh to investigate IB officer's murder

News Videos

Forensic team reaches Chand Bagh to investigate IB officer's murder

Forensic team on February 28 visited North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area and inspected the spot where the body of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma was found on Feb 26. An FIR has been lodged in the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's death whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the communal violence in the North-East Delhi. The victim's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, has named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) municipal councillor Tahir Hussain as an accused.

