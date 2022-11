Updated on: November 20, 2022 11:00 IST

Fire breaks out in auto-rickshaw in Mangalore, Forensic team has been called to probe the reason

Fire broke out in an autorickshaw under unclear circumstances in coastal Karnataka's Mangaluru on Saturday. The incident happened in Kankanadi police station area on Saturday around 5 pm. The auto driver and a passenger who were injured have been admitted to the hospital.Commenting on the incident police Chief N Sasikumar said, At around 5 pm today, an auto rickshaw caught fire in the Kankanadi police station area. The reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by a passenger in the auto. The auto driver and passenger sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to hospital.#karnataka #autorickshaw #indiatv