Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Fire breaks out at Pune chemical plant, 18 dead

News Videos

Fire breaks out at Pune chemical plant, 18 dead

At least 18 bodies of workers have been recovered and five others are missing after a major fire broke out at a chemical company located in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday, fire department officials said.
Pune Chemical Plant Fire At Pune Factory India Tv News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X