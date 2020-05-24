8 injured after truck carrying labourers meets with accident in UP's Kanpur
Lockdown 4.0: Police checks vehicles at Delhi-UP border
Watch: Forest officials rescue leopard in UP's Amroha
Recommended Video
8 injured after truck carrying labourers meets with accident in UP's Kanpur
Lockdown 4.0: Police checks vehicles at Delhi-UP border
Watch: Forest officials rescue leopard in UP's Amroha
CM Yogi transfers Rs 225.39 crore to MGNREGA beneficiaries through direct bank transfer
Top News
Panic in shramik special train from Patna to Araria after smoke detected from coaches
With 6,767 cases in 24 hours, India COVID-19 tally cross 1.3 lakh mark. Check state-wise list
Extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone: Maharashtra Home Minister
India likely to slip into recession in third quarter this fiscal
UK set to shrink Huawei's involvement in 5G network: Report
Mizoram to hike petrol, diesel prices from June 1
Latest News
BCCI finds Dharamsala an option for hosting national camp, HPCA to provide bio-secure environment
Shah Rukh Khan's energy is impetuous: Robin Uthappa heaps praises on KKR co-owner
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman to Sonu Sood, India's film biggies help with funds, medical supplies and food
Take stress out of Virat Kohli’s life: Former Indian cricketer wants Rohit Sharma as T20I captain
Sadhu murdered inside his ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded
Veteran Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus
Maharashtra govt to not resume domestic flights from May 25
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus cases last 24 hrs; tally crosses 1.3 lakh mark
Learn from Swami Ramdev how you can perform Panchkarma at home
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate up at 51%
Migrant woes 'greatest manmade tragedy' in India since Partition: Ramchandra Guha
Coronavirus in Andhra: 66 new COVID-19 cases; state tally reaches 2627, death toll at 56
Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case
Panic in shramik special train from Patna to Araria after smoke detected from coaches
Automakers expect rise in demand for personal vehicles due to COVID-19
Tamil Nadu govt allows industrial estates in Chennai to resume work
Allow higher workforce for factories in green, amber zones to meet rising demand: Parle Products
UK set to shrink Huawei's involvement in 5G network: Report
India likely to slip into recession in third quarter this fiscal
Priyanka Chopra's latest post about 'expectation vs reality' will leave you in awe of her beauty
Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus
Lockdown diaries: Mahesh Babu plays 'who is taller' with son. Guess who won?
Varun Dhawan condoles death of his 'masi' with heartfelt post
Amitabh Bachchan is 'clueless' about Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Sujoy Ghosh tells him
Anil Kumble explains why ICC didn't consider any alternative to saliva, cites ball-tampering scandal
Vincy Premier T10 League gives a glimpse of what cricket in post-COVID-19 world would look like
Shah Rukh Khan's energy is impetuous: Robin Uthappa heaps praises on KKR co-owner
BCCI finds Dharamsala an option for hosting national camp, HPCA to provide bio-secure environment
Take stress out of Virat Kohli’s life: Former Indian cricketer wants Rohit Sharma as T20I captain
Here are the 5 must-have gadgets you can invest in amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Infinix Hot 9 series launching in India on May 29: Expected price, specs and more
Here are 6 types of apps that have seen a surge during Coronavirus Lockdown
Vodafone Idea Rs. 98 prepaid plan revised: Benefits, validity and more
Google rolls out new accessibility tools, apps for Android users: Know what they are
7 Times Katrina Kaif left us swooning with her scintillating looks [In Pics]
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's photos with father Santokh Singh Sukh. Check out
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Boris Johnson's advisor under pressure over lockdown trip
Pakistan records 54,601 coronavirus cases; death toll at 1,133
Wuhan lab head calls coronavirus leak claims ‘pure fabrication’
China reports 39 new coronavirus cases; total tally rises to 82,974
Iran to reopen tourist sites after 3-month closure
Horoscope (Bhavishyavani) May 24, 2020: Here's the prediction for Gemini, Aries, Cancer and others
Vastu Tips: Keep picture of swan in bedroom for a happy married life
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting: Date, Time, Chand Raat in India, All you need to know
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings
Horoscope (Bhavishyavani) for May 23, 2020: From Gemini, Aries, Leo to Pisces-know about your day