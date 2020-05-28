Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Fire breaks out at Hotel Fortune in Mumbai's Dhobi Talao area

News Videos

Fire breaks out at Hotel Fortune in Mumbai's Dhobi Talao area

A massive fire broke out at Hotel Fortune in Dhobi Talao area of Mumbai. Five fire tenders and four jumbo water tanks were rushed at the spot to douse the flames.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X