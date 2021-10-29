Friday, October 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Goa
  • Widespread rains in southern Kerala; 'Orange Alert' for 5 districts
  • BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but TMC also stands for temple, mosque and church: Mamata
  • Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh a well orchestrated conspiracy to exterminate and uproot minorities: RSS
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Farmers will go to Parliament: Rakesh Tikait

News Videos

Updated on: October 29, 2021 13:52 IST

Farmers will go to Parliament: Rakesh Tikait

The Delhi Police on Thursday started removing barricades put up at the Tikri, Ghazipur borders where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, news agency ANI reported. Watch what Rakesh tikait has to say on this.

Rakesh Tikait Road Opens Delhi Border Tractors Taken To Parliament Farmers Agitation

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News