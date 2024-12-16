Super 100 : Fire broke out in a 4-storey private hospital in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu... 7 people have been reported dead so far
Super 100 : An uncontrolled BEST bus crushed 25 people in Kurla, Mumbai... 3 people died... CCTV footage of the accident surfaced
Super 100 : Protests continue across the country against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh... Protests will be held in Haryana, Maharashtra and Beng
Super 100 : Farmers angry over not getting offer for talks from government...will again march to Delhi from Shambhu border today with their demands...
