Updated on: February 03, 2023 20:16 IST

IndiaTv Samvaad: Fall in Adani's Stock, How Much impact will the budget have? Randeep Surjewala Full Interview

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: In an India TV Samvaad, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that neither this budget is for the farmers nor is it for the youth.