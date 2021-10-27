Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
  5. Exclusive: NCP leader Nawab Malik speaks with India TV on Sameer Wankhede row

Updated on: October 27, 2021 19:46 IST

Exclusive: NCP leader Nawab Malik speaks with India TV on Sameer Wankhede row

Aryan Khan drugs case is slowly turning into a fight between NCP and NCB. Talking exclusively with India TV, Nawab Malik spoke about why Sameer Wankhede is being targeted.
Exclusive Nawab Malik NCP Vs NCP Sameer Wankhede Nawab Malik On Sameer Wankhede

