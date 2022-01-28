Aaj Ki Baat: Hyderabad man arrested for abusive comment against Virat Kohli's daughter
Muqabla: Fadnavis hits back at Malik with the alleged underworld connection
Fadnavis hits back at Malik: 'He has connections with underworld people'
Muqabla | NCP vs BJP: Revenge politics underway in Maharashtra?
Top News
Be wary of BJP, they withdrew farm laws for sake of votes: Akhilesh to farmers
RRB NTPC exam row: Railways constitute high level committee to probe candidates' concerns
Akhilesh Yadav's chopper delayed due to high air traffic: Airport official
Govt appoints Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Advisor
Delhi's fresh Covid-19 cases tally drops to 4,044, positivity rate now 8.6%
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
Opinion | Why Amit Shah, Yogi said, ‘goonda raj’ will return if Akhilesh Yadav comes to power
Australian Open 2022 Women's Final, Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins Live Streaming
NeoCov: Is latest COVID variant found by Wuhan scientists deadliest of them all? Know what WHO said
Amid controversy, Shweta Tiwari gets snapped at Bigg Boss 15 finale with Gautam Gulati & others
Muqabla | War for West UP witnesses 'Jinnah' and 'Pakistan' yet again
UP Election 2022: 'UP Mein Ka Ba' singer Neha Singh Rathore at her candid best | EXCLUSIVE
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: Can 'Jinnah' and 'Pakistan' help BJP win big West UP?
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday, January 28, 2022
How to get rid of the problem of slipped disc? Know the perfect Ayurvedic remedy from Swami Ramdev
Alleging 'BJP conspiracy', Akhilesh says his helicopter was stopped to fly from Delhi-Muzaffarnagar
BJP declares assets worth Rs 4,847 crore in 2019-20, BSP second at Rs 698 crore: ADR
Navjot Sidhu a cruel person, abandoned mother for money, says sister | Watch
Raj Babbar to quit Congress? Senior leader hints at starting new innings through cryptic tweets
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Cane payment in 15 days, Akhilesh promises farmers
Odisha's Shree Jagannath temple in Puri to reopen from Feb 1, officials say
What ex-vice president Hamid Ansari said is wrong: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on IAMC event
Army aircraft crashes in Bihar's Gaya, locals come to rescue | Watch
Pakistan: Roadside bomb explodes in Balochistan, 4 dead, 10 injured
Covid was in Europe weeks before China confirmed its first cases, claims study
Russia-Ukraine crisis: What to know amid the fears of a war
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on planet
S-400 to India shines a spotlight on destabilising role that Russia is playing; says US
Australian Open 2022 Women's Final, Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins Live Streaming
Australian Open 2022: Chasing history, Barty faces Collins in women's singles final
Brendan Taylor banned by ICC for 3 and half years
Australian Open 2022: Medvedev dominates Tsitsipas to enter final, sets Nadal showdown
Women's Asia Cup 2022: India beat China 2-0 to win consolation bronze
First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar from their pool party scream 'happily-ever-after'
Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild movie review: Only for those who feel nostalgia is bliss
Shweta Tiwari issues apology for her 'bra size' remark: My statement has been misconstrued
Kapil Sharma to Aamna Sharif, TV actors making OTT debut in 2022
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Neha & others congratulate newlyweds
Sensex succumbs to late sell-off, ends 77 pts lower
SpiceJet gets breather as SC stays Madras HC's winding up order
Google to invest USD 1 bn in Airtel; to buy 1.28% stake for USD 700 mn
Budget 2022: Sitharaman to present 2nd paperless budget, no halwa ceremony
Sensex sinks 581 pts as hawkish Fed roils global markets
OTT consumers in India are frustrated because of so many options: Survey
PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile by Krafton, adds Lunar New Year Rewards for Players
Airtel partners with Google to enable affordable smartphone in Indian digital ecosystem
GST on smartphones should be lowered to 12% from 18%- ICEA
Samsung Galaxy S22 major specs revealed ahead of launch
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Raqesh Bapat, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant & others arrive on sets
Mouni Roy looks resplendent as 'South Indian' bride, weds Suraj Nambiar | PICS
Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha, Srinidhi Shetty: South actresses whose style game is on point
Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, celebs keep it fresh-faced and make-up free (IN PICS)
Extraction, Red Notice, Enola Holmes: Netflix sequels that are most anticipated by the fans
'How to murder a dosa': After fruit, 'matka' dosa leaves netizens bewildered; watch viral video
Shweta Tiwari Controversy: Netizens call actress 'shameful' for derogatory remark on God
Twitterati discuss rent rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and float funny memes
China censors Brad Pitt's 'Fight Club', film's ending altered to show police as 'winners'
National Centre for the Performing Arts celebrates Republic Day 2022 with Jana Gana Mana rendition