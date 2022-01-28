Friday, January 28, 2022
     
Updated on: January 28, 2022 20:39 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Devendra Fadnavis speaks on Utpal Parrikar, Goa Election and Uddhav Thackeray

Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Thursday filed nomination for Goa Elections, however he will contesting the election independently. Devendra Fadnavis talked about the same with India TV.
