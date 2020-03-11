Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
  Equity parameters close flat after choppy trading, Yes Bank spurts 36 pc

Equity parameters close flat after choppy trading, Yes Bank spurts 36 pc

Equity benchmark indices wobbled through a choppy trading session on March 11 but closed in the green amid unabated coronavirus concerns globally.

