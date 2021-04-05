Sensex plunges 562 points on COVID concerns, ONGC top loser
Bears tighten grip, PSU bank and auto stocks worst hit
Equity indices flat as banking, financial scrips shed gains
Top News
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deskhmukh resigns on 'moral grounds' amid extortion racket row
'Determined to end Naxal menace': Amit Shah pays homage to jawans martyred in Bijapur attack
Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI nod for use of hepatitis drug for COVID-19 treatment
India breaches 1-lakh daily COVID-19 case mark; highest single day spike since September
Mukhtar Ansari to be shifted from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail today
Relief for Yediyurappa as SC stays criminal proceedings against Karnataka CM in graft case
Latest News
Betting can lead to match-fixing, govt has done right by not legalising it yet: New BCCI ACU chief
Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra & other Bollywood celebs mourn veteran actress Shashikala's demise
Spin wizard! MJ Swepson turns it crazy like Shane Warne; leaves batsman stunned
Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19: Be mindful
I pay tributes to security personnel who lost their lives in Naxal attack: Amit Shah
Top Big News Of This Hour | Actor Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal tests positive for COVID-19
Students stage protest in Sasaram over closure of coaching centre amid Covid-19 surge
Param Bir Singh Case: Bombay HC orders CBI probe on charges against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Conduct preliminary inquiry within 15 days and register an FIR if required, Bombay HC tells CBI director
Sasaram: Students resort to violence as police enforce Covid-19 guidelines
Several states, UTs close schools or suspend classes following fresh surge in COVID-19 cases
Bengal polls: EC directs transfer of 3 police officers with immediate effect
Will attend oath-taking ceremony of BJP govt: PM Modi at Bengal rally, predicts party's victory
Abhishek Banerjee was receiving upto Rs 35 crore every month, claims alleged audio tape
BJP engineering communal strife in Bengal to win polls: Mamata Banerjee
Bengal polls: It is certain 'Didi' is losing Nandigram, says JP Nadda
At least 26 dead as launch capsizes after collision with cargo vessel in Bangladesh
Powerful earthquake jolts North Island of New Zealand
Israel PM back in court as parties weigh in on his fate
Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court judge, family shot dead in Islamabad
Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
Akshay Kumar hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, says 'hope to be back home soon'
Ajaz Khan, arrested in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19
Kartik Aaryan tests COVID-19 negative: 14 din ka vanvaas khatam
Vicky Kaushal tests positive for COVID-19
IPL 2021: A good show in IPL always works wonders, says Mayank Agarwal
Watch: Fakhar Zaman outfoxed by Quinton de Kock's 'fake fielding' seven runs short of double ton
IPL 2021: CSK allow Moeen Ali to drop liquor brand logo
Google to soon block apps from accessing other apps on Android
Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 with WearOS launched: Check price, features
New Sony Xperia smartphone expected to launch on April 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets a price cut
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India on April 23: Expected specifications, price
Adani Ports acquire 25% of Vishwasamudra Holdings' stake in Krishnapatnam Port
Govt amends insolvency law; introduces pre-packaged resolution process for MSMEs
Sensex plummets over 1,400 pts in morning trade; financial stocks tank
Macrotech Developers IPO: Subscription opens on April 7, check price bank and more
Meesho raises Rs 2,200 cr in funding led by SoftBank
Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: 10 dreamy pictures which prove why she is the National Crush of India
PICS | Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar make for a stylish couple as they get papped at airport
Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs flaunt high style quotient as they get snapped
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
Delayed or missed periods? Here are the reasons
COVID-19: DYK properly fitted multilayer masks can reduce particle transmission by 96%
B117 variant silently spread across 15 countries by mid-November 2020: Study
As COVID-19 cases see sharp rise, what type of mask should children wear?
Mindful eating in times of work from home
Gol gappe vs pani puri: Divided by name, united by craving, Desi Twitterati fight over street snack
What's next mayonnaise coffee? Netizens can't decide if they want Delhi's 'butter coffee'
Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's funny dialogues light up Twitter
Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet
Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Funny video of actor doing 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997
Horoscope April 5: Gemini people will be lucky today, know about other zodiac signs
Kashmir's two-day 'Tulip Festival' concludes with significant boom in tourists
Vastu Tips: Keep laughing Buddha at home to bring happiness and prosperity
Vastu tips: Here's how rock salt can help you stay away from diseases
This Easter try these unique recipes at your home to impress guests