Updated on: August 17, 2024 18:36 IST

ECB pulls out Gus Atkinson from Hundred final ahead of ENG vs SL Tests | 17th Aug | Sports Wrap

West Indies are hosting South Africa in the second Test of the ongoing series at home. The Proteas have taken the advantage after Day 2 of the Test match in Providence. Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns back home after the Paris Olympics 2024.