Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Dialogue is best way to solve differences of opinion: Ex-diplomat on Indo-Nepal border issue

News Videos

Dialogue is best way to solve differences of opinion: Ex-diplomat on Indo-Nepal border issue

On Nepal's proposed constitutional amendment to adopt new map, ex-diplomat Vishnu Prakash said that if there are differences of opinion then the best way is to sort it out by dialogue.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X