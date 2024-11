Updated on: November 15, 2024 14:09 IST

Dev Deepawali 2024: Varanasi ghats decked up with colourful lights ahead of Dev Deepawali

The ghats of Varanasi are decked up with colorful lights as preparations are underway for Dev Deepawali, which will be celebrated on November 15. Dev Deepawali, or the 'Diwali of the Gods,' is a Hindu festival celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Kartika month.