  5. Delhiites to celebrate Eid this year under shadow of coronavirus

Delhiites to celebrate Eid this year under shadow of coronavirus

People in Jafrabad area of North-East Delhi will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in different way this year. They will keep in mind all guidelines and norms amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0.

