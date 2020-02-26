Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
  5. Delhi Violence: Jamia students demand CM Kejriwal to act against perpetrators

Delhi Violence: Jamia students demand CM Kejriwal to act against perpetrators

Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee organised a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on February 26.

